Dougherty, Teresa E. 1993-2022 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Teresa Ellen Dougherty, 29, of Kansas City, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
She was born on March 8, 1993, in Corsicana, Texas, the daughter of John and Dana Guyer, born to William and Ethel Dougherty.
Teresa was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. She loved laughing and her laugh was contagious, so much so that at the end of the laughter, tears rolling, stomach hurting, you had forgotten why you were even laughing in the first place. She loved to sing, not caring how she sounded; she could easily turn a song into a party. As much as she loved to make us laugh, she laughed at herself. She had a special language that her big sister called "Teresa-isims", using a word in the wrong way, but in a way that made complete sense to her - and made the rest of us laugh!
Teresa had an imagination that was endless. She could take a piece of fabric and her nephew, Caleb, and make an adventure out of it that entertained them both for hours.
Teresa loved and adored her son, Jackie Dean, with all her heart. Each step she took was a step she felt was best for him. Teresa wanted nothing more than for him to have a wonderful life.
She is preceded in death by: her grandpa, Jack White; grandpa, Don Guyer; aunt, Sherri; and birth father, William Dougherty.
Teresa is survived by: her son, Jackie Dean Anderson; mother, Dana Rohrer; father, John Guyer Sr.; birth mother, Ethel Wade; siblings: Jamie Guyer, James Guyer, Billy Dougherty, Misty Mae Dougherty, Angela Dougherty, John Guyer Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Celebration of life will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at ROC Fellowship Church, 2606 Sycamore Court, St, Joseph, MO 64503. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
