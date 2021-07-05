Dougherty, Shirley M. 1930-2021 Rock Port, Mo.

ROCK PORT, Mo. -Shirley M. Dougherty, 90, Rock Port, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.
Preceded: parents, Irven and Fern (Sanders) Allan; husband, Thomas Dougherty; sister, Janet Burnsides; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Allan.
Survivors: son, Mark (Patricia) Dougherty, St. Joseph; grandson, Clinton (Mackenzie) Dougherty, Rock Port; step-grandson, Shawn Hendrix, Tampa, Florida; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Isaac Dougherty, Rock Port; brother, Stanley Allan, Platte City, Missouri; brother-in-law, Bill Burnsides, Mound City, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, First Christian Church, Rock Port.
Open visitation: 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, where family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Interment: I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to First Christian Church, Rock Port Senior Center.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
