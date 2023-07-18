Dougherty, Sarah L. 1924-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Jul 18, 2023 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Dougherty, Sarah L. 1924-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sarah Louise Dougherty, 99, St. Joseph, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023.She was born on Feb. 10, 1924, in Fayette, Missouri, to Everett and Wilma (Rich) Slagle.She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Ralph Dougherty Sr.Survivors include her sons, Curt, Doug and Scott; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and lifelong friends, Steve and Pat Carson.Her family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff and caregivers with Mosaic Hospice for their devotion and care during Louise's hardest days.Private family service under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Dougherty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Genealogy × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, July 18, 2023 Late Notices, July 17, 2023 Late Notices, July 14, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesLocal leaders reflect on plant's pending closureRestaurant inspections for June 2023Car collision sends seven people to MosaicDowntown grocery store facing funding deadlineThree arrested following weekend jail escapeSon seeks to return decades-old photographs to father's patientsLocal man battling cancer receives support from around the countryOne person shot outside of Frog Hop on Monday nightTeen drowns in Grundy County riverBenton Football finding some strides with a new head coach ahead of the season
