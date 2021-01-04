Dougan, Mary J. 1930-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Mary Jane Dougan, 90, of Maryville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Nodaway Nursing Home.

Mary Jane was born on June 24, 1930, in Decatur, Illinois, to Vernon and Jessie (Nelson) Long.

She was a 1948 graduate of Maryville High School and was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Eagles Auxiliary.

Mary Jane was the Nodaway County Deputy Treasurer.

She married Herschel D. Dougan on April 29, 1965, in Maryville. He preceded her in death on June 22, 1996.

She was also preceded by: her parents; a brother, Max Long; and sister, Naomi Salsberry.

Survivors include: one daughter, Pamela Willis; two step-daughters, Rita Linzay and Janice Hopkins; one sister, Jean Corken; nine grandchildren: and several great-grandchildren; two nieces; one nephew; and two great-nieces.

Mrs. Dougan has been cremated, under the care of Price Funeral Home.

A graveside memorial service will be held in the spring at Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Nodaway Nursing Home, AcesraCare Hospice or Clearmont Christian Church.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.