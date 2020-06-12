Dougan, James A. 1924-2020

RAVENWOOD, Mo. -James A. Dougan, 96, of Ravenwood, Missouri, passed from this life on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Pineview Manor Nursing Home, Stanberry, Missouri.

James was born at home in Barnard, Missouri, on March 15, 1924, his parents were Frank and Minnie (Dunn) Dougan. He was a lifelong resident of the area.

James married Bonnie J. Sherry on January 20, 1945, at the First Christian Church in Maryville. She passed away in 2014.

He was also preceded in death by: his parents; son, Kenny Dougan in 2019; daughter in-law, Linda Dougan in 2019; half-brother, Ray Purviance; half-sister, Mildred Weir; and siblings, Farrell Dougan, Harold Dougan, Herschel Dougan, and Byrl Dougan, and Garnet Leedy.

He retired from Northwest Missouri State University from the environmental services department, and then from McDonald's in Maryville, as a handy man.

James was a member of the Ravenwood Christian Church, the American Hereford Association, and the Carriage and Driving Society of Kansas City. He restored horse drawn equipment, old buggies and carts. He liked to collect Ball mason jars. He hated weeds and was forever pulling them on his farm. He enjoyed his tractor and being outside.

He is survived by: his two sons: Keith Dougan, and Kirby and wife, Deb Dougan, and daughter in- law, Verlene Dougan, all of Ravenwood; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services on Monday, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Pineview Manor Nursing Home, 307 Pineview Dr, Stanberry, MO 64489. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.