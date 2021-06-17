Julie Lynn Dougall, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at University of Kansas Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas. She was born April 24, 1966, in Omaha, Nebraska, daughter of Kathleen "Kay" and Wayne Carmichael. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She married Dennis Dougall. Julie enjoyed spending her time coloring and crafting.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Carmichael; mother, Kathleen "Kay" Carmichael; stepfather, Al Kruz; and son, Joey Allen.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Dougall of the home; son, Shane Dougall; sisters, Alicia (Dennis) Stinson of Avon Park, Florida, Deenna Carmichael of St. Joseph; half sister, Pam Lett of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Dougall has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Julie Dougall Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
