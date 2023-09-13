Dotson, Gage 1998-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gage "Barney" Dotson 24, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home.Full obituary, online condolence, public livestream log in at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Sept. 14, 2023 Late Notices, Sept.13, 2023 Late Notices, Sept.12, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesChicken of the woods popular for mushroom huntersReimagined South Side bakery looks to build on the pastSchool board discord flares upBoonville High School athletic trophies accidentally given away at football gameNew area code coming to St. Joseph by 2025As lake vanishes, talk of dredging bubbles upAtchison man dies in Sunday wreckCandidate in high-stakes Virginia election performed sex acts with husband in live videos21-year-old man seriously injured in crashCrews battle fire near Gower gas station
