Dorrel, Rick E. 1953-2021 Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Rick Eldon Dorrel, 67, died unexpectedly, on Monday, July 12, 2021, while working for Todd & Sargent in Canada. Rick was born Oct. 2, 1953, to Eldon and Doris Dorrel, of Bolckow, Missouri. He graduated from North Andrew High School in 1971. Rick married Paula Rosenbaum Nov. 15, 1975. They raised three daughters.
Rick was a great husband and father who always made time for his family. He was loved for his sarcastic smart@$$ sense of humor and billiards skills. He worked at Varco Pruden in St. Joseph for 16 years.
Rick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Huffaker; grandparents, Dorrel; and brother-in-law, Rick Williams.
He is survived by wife Paula, of 45+ years; parents, Eldon and Doris; sisters, Sherry (John) Nieting, Linda Williams and Renae (Keith) Middleton; daughters, Elizabeth (Nathan) Lampe, Sarah (Askia) Howell, Rachel (Melisa) Mahon; eight grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at Heaton-Bowman-Smith, St. Joseph, date to be determined.
For further details, follow www.heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.