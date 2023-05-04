After a short illness, Edna Mae (Miller) Doolan, 95, passed peacefully in to the Lord's hands on May 3, 2023, at her home in St. Joseph.
Edna was born in Easton, Missouri, on May 20, 1927, to Clarence and Faye Kessler Miller. She married Eugene Doolan on May 13, 1950. Gene and Edna lived in Laguna Beach, California, during Gene's service years before returning to St. Joseph. Edna worked various jobs throughout her lifetime, but for much of her life was a favorite and beloved bank teller at the American National Bank in downtown St. Joseph.
Edna was very active. Her three great past-times were bowling, bingo and casino slots. Edna was an avid bowler for much of her life finally retiring her ball and shoes at age 89. She competed in many bowling leagues in St. Joseph and enjoyed traveling to bowling tournaments throughout the U.S. She was inducted into the St. Joseph Bowling Hall of Fame in 2004. Edna was notoriously lucky at her other two past-times, bingo and casino slots and visited "the boat" as recently as last month.
Edna is survived by her two children, son, Patrick Joseph (Rhonda) Doolan, of Kansas City, and daughter, Michelle Ann (Dan) Wiederin, of Omaha, Nebraska; grandsons, Kevin (Libby) Wiederin, of Omaha, Ryan Doolan and Connor Doolan, of Kansas City; granddaughter, Allison Wiederin, of Omaha; and great-granddaughters, Cecilia and Lucy Wiederin; and great-grandson, Lucas Wiederin; and two siblings, Velma Brandt and Clarence (Junior) Miller, both of St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gene; her parents; and three siblings, Wilbur (Tony) Miller, Annabelle Miller Tuck and Richard (Dick) Miller.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis Catholic Church, Father Alex Kreidler and Father Lac Pham Co-Celebrants. Parish Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Friday, with the family receiving friends until 8 p.m. at Heaton -Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to Bishop LeBlond High School. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
