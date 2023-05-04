After a short illness, Edna Mae (Miller) Doolan, 95, passed peacefully in to the Lord's hands on May 3, 2023, at her home in St. Joseph.

Edna was born in Easton, Missouri, on May 20, 1927, to Clarence and Faye Kessler Miller. She married Eugene Doolan on May 13, 1950. Gene and Edna lived in Laguna Beach, California, during Gene's service years before returning to St. Joseph. Edna worked various jobs throughout her lifetime, but for much of her life was a favorite and beloved bank teller at the American National Bank in downtown St. Joseph.

