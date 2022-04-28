Donovan, R. Kathleen 1927-2022 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Rita Kathleen "Kate" Donovan was born March 13, 1927, in Stanberry, Missouri, to Edward and Katharine (Egan) Derks. She departed this life on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the age of 95.
Kate was united in marriage to Mark Donovan on Aug. 27, 1946, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Stanberry. They enjoyed over 61 years of marriage before his passing in 2008. Together they raised 10 children which she was very proud of and devoted to.
While raising their children, Kate worked off and on at the Stanberry Cap Factory for a number of years and then went to work full time for Rainey's Super Market until her retirement in 1989. She was a lifetime member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.
After retirement, Kate did a lot of traveling all over the country to visit family and do some sightseeing. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining for her family as there was always someone coming to visit. Kate loved playing cards with her family and at the Sunday night pitch tournament at the Senior Center. She always looked forward to having coffee with her girlfriends. At the age of 87 her lifelong dream came true when she got to be on the Price is Right show in Los Angeles. She got to hear the tv host say "Rita Donovan Come on Down".
She is survived by two sisters, Carol Stoll, Stanberry; Mary Joan Dannevik, Lenexa, Kansas; sisters-in-law, Virginia Derks, King City, Missouri; Angela Derks, Fremont, Nebraska; and brother-in-law, Ron Moore of Overland Park, Kansas.
She will be greatly missed by her 10 children, Frank Donovan, Maryville, Pat (Ellen) Donovan, Liberty, Missouri, Mary Tevis, Stanberry, Tim (Twila) Donovan, North Pole, Alaska, Colleen (Kenny) James, Columbia, Missouri, Jim (Johnna) Donovan, St. Joseph, Debbie Donovan, Houston, Texas, Rick (Lotte) Donovan, Littleton, Colorado, Terry (Mitzi) Donovan, Plano, Texas, and Kay Donovan, San Diego, California; 25 grandchildren; 50 great grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 2, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Private family burial will be held in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at St. Peter's Catholic Church Hall, Stanberry.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Cemetery and/or Pineview Manor in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.