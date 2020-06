Kathleen M. Hoff

Donovan

Kathleen Marie Hoff Donovan, 87, passed away on November 20, 2019.

A Memorial Dinner will take place at 1 p.m. at Cameron Old School on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

The interment will take place prior, at noon, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, near Maysville, Missouri. Online condolences at turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.