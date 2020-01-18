HAMILTON, Mo. - Shirley L. Donnelson Robison, 91, Hamilton, passed Jan. 16, 2020.
She was born May 27, 1928.
Survivors: husband, Gerald Robison; daughters: Judy Donnelson, Debby Ford and Kathryn Schmalz; five granddaughters; and others.
Cremation has been entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Hamilton United Methodist Church sanctuary, Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Hamilton Public Library.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.