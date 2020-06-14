Mary A. Donaldson, 56, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

She was born March 6, 1964, in St. Joseph, to Faye R. and Beverly (Ricker) Wood.

Mary was a graduate of LeBlond High School and a parts manager at Heartland Chevrolet.

She was a talented artist, who enjoyed painting and photography, being outdoors and spending time with horses.

Mary was preceded in death by: her parents; nephews, Jason Ferguson and Anthony Riley; brothers, Pat and Mike.

Survivors include: son, Chance M. Donaldson; aunt, Barbara Montemayor; sisters: Cathy Ferguson (Dwight), Alex Riley, Cecelia Wood-Greub (Clem); nephews, Jeremy Despain and Bill Riley; numerous extended family and friends.

The family will gather with friends 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremation & Funerals.

Online guestbook and obituary: www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.