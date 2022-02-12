Donaldson, Betty L. 1926-2022 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. - Betty L. Donaldson, 95, of Atchison, Kansas, went to heaven on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Atchison Senior Village surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at First Christian Church. Burial in Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison. Visitation from 10 to 11a.m. at the First Christian Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Christian Church Choir Fund, the Atchison Humane Society or the Northeast Kansas Multi-County Hospice and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements.
Survivors include two sons, Dennis (Monica) Donaldson, Atchison, and Pat (Patty) Donaldson, Effingham, Kansas; five grandchildren, Brent (Ticia) Donaldson, Eric (Lorrie) Donaldson, Erica (Rob) Bradshaw, Natalie (Scott) Hayes, and Amanda (John) Schermetzler; eight great- grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren; and two dear friends, Carolyn Campbell and Vi Garvin.
Her parents, husband, and a sister, Kay Lauck, preceded her in death. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
