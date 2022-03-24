Donahue, Linda M. 1957-2022 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Linda Mae (Kostman) Donahue, 64, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Linda was born on July 3, 1957, in Troy, to Alvin O. and Esther (Losson) Kostman.
She worked as an LPN and was an amazing seamstress, working from her own home.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Leo "Pete" Weis.
Survivors: her children, Bernard "B.J." Smith (Cindi), Troy, Christina Durfey (Travis), Weatherford, Texas, Bailey Pickering, Winston, Missouri; grandchildren, Makayla and Olivia Smith, Rodger and Josef Groves, River and Hadley Durfey, Jaylee Fletcher and Charlee Pickering; siblings, Steve (Pam) Kostman, Carl (Vicky) Kostman, Rick (Sandra) Kostman, Cherry (Garry) Schacht, Marian (Eddie) Smith and Gail (Hobert) Clary all of Troy; Janet Kostman, St. Joseph; Numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the First Christian Church, Troy.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy.
Memorials: Troy Christian Church.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
