Dona J. Thacker 1932-2022 New Albany, Ind.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. - On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Dona Jean Thacker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 89 in New Albany, Indiana.
Dona was born on Sept. 11, 1932, in Hamburg, Iowa. She attended Tarkio High School and Tarkio College. Dona received a degree in education from Northwest Missouri State University and taught at Lindbergh Elementary School in St Joseph. On Dec. 31, 1950, she married Marrison B Thacker in Tarkio, Missouri. They raised four children: Blane, Coral, Susan, and Matthew.
Dona has a passion for painting and sculpting. She created extraordinary art. Her paintings and sculpted dolls are admired by friends and family. She was known for her quick wit and a smile that would light up her face. She had a kind and compassionate spirit.
Dona is preceded in death by her parents, Cora and Willis Johnson; her husband, Marrison Thacker; and her great- grandson, Eric Austin.
She is survived by her brother, Robert (Ann) Johnson; and her children: Blane (Cheryl) Thacker, Coral Wert, Susan (Bob) Schurman, Matthew (Elizabeth) Thacker. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Kara (Eric) Berry, Jeremy (Emily) Thacker, Eric (Lauren) Thacker, Nate Schurman, BJ Schurman, Victoria (Adam) Austin, Jennifer (Keith) Miller, Jacob Thacker; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service and Inurnment: noon Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at High Creek Cemetery in Watson, Missouri.
There is no visitation.
Dona would often take breakfast to her students. She believed a hungry child had difficulty learning. This was one step towards helping her students achieve their dreams. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank or food pantry.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.