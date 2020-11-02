Ronald Lee Dombrowski, 69, of St. Joseph, died Oct. 29, 2020.

Ronald was born Jan. 13, 1951, to Joseph and Rose (Carroll) Dombrowski.

He had worked in inventory management with Walmart.

Survivors include: two nephews, Frank Dombrowski, Karl Dombrowski; a niece, Rosemarie Dombrowski; great-nieces, great- nephews; other relatives and friends.

Ronald was preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Regina; and a brother, Richard.

He loved animals and played baseball when he was younger.

Ronald has been cremated, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

There will be no services at this time.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.