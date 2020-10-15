Regina Mae Dombrowski, 88, of St. Joseph, died Oct. 12, 2020. Regina was born May 2, 1932, in St. Joseph, to Joseph and Rose (Carol) Dombrowski.

She had worked at Barnard Uniforms as a salesperson and book keeper.

Survivors include a brother Ronald Dombrowski; two nephews and a niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Richard.

Miss Dombrowski has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be no services at this time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.