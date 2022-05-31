Dombrowe, Joy 1927-2022 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Joy (Livingston) Dombrowe passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Senior Living, at the age of 94.
Joy was born Dec. 18, 1927, to James W. and A. Louetta (Liechti) Livingston.
She attended Elwood schools, graduating high school there in 1945. Joy taught school for nearly 40 years, starting out in one-room schools: Randolph, Palermo, Cordonier and Spring Grove. She later taught 7th/8th grade English, at Troy and Wathena.
She married Frank Dombrowe on April 30, 1946, and they shared nearly 57 years together, before Frank passing in Feb. 2003. To this union were born two daughters, Dina and Lisa.
Joy was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Frank; and sisters: Garnett Adams, Evalyn Maxson, Grace Thacker; brothers: LaVerne Livingston, Gerald Livingston, Phil Livingston.
Joy was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. She was also active in singing in the choir, until her health declined. She loved music.
She is survived by: her daughters, Dina Stewart and husband, David, Lisa Bauman and husband, Dan; along with seven grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.
Visitation: family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Interment: Bellemont Cemetery, in Wathena.
Memorials: the family requests memorials to either the McCarthy Baptist Church or donor's choice.
