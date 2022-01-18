Savannah "Sis" Kay Domann, 26, of St. Joseph passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. She was born on March 16, 1995 in St. Joseph and graduated from Benton High School class of 2013 and was a 3 sport athlete where she excelled in volleyball. She also played travel softball with the Cobras.
After high school she attended Coffeyville Community college where she played volleyball. Savannah was a server/bartender at Applebee's where she was highly loved and respected.
She was also a volleyball coach for Mid-Buchanan and for Storm Volleyball Club. Savannah loved to coach and she was an awesome one at that. She went above and beyond for her players. She had and unmatched amount of passion for the game of volleyball.
Savannah was a huge family woman. She loved spending time with her family. Savannah had four nephews that were her world with another nephew due in February. Savannah was the best Aunt Sis to her nephews, she truly enjoyed her role as Aunt Sis. Her nephews thought the world of her and loved her so much. Savannah had two brothers and two sisters who she loved very much. She was always supportive of her siblings and she always showed up for them when they needed. She was a daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend to so many people.
Savannah and boyfriend Chris Erickson were due with a baby girl on July 7th, 2022. Savannah's lifelong dream was to have a family and be a mom. She worked hard for everything she had, and her most recent accomplishment was buying her own Jeep. Savannah was living her best life. You never had to question Savannah's character or her intentions. Savannah was a loving and happy person. She would give the shirt off her back for someone.
Savannah was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Dewey "Sonny" Coy, and her unborn daughter whose name would have been Raydyn Kay Erickson.
Survivors include: mother, Stacey (Mallory) Armfield, St. Joseph, father, Curtis Domann, St. Joseph, maternal grandmother, Janice (Gary) Coy-Strueby, paternal grandmother, Sharon (Rick) Smith, Cosby, Missouri, paternal grandfather, Richard (Joyce) Domann, sisters; Bethany (Derek) Rice, St. Joseph, and Morgan Domann (Fiance Mitchell Byrd) brothers; CJ and Denver Domann, nephews; Kyrie, Rowan, Kendrix and Kreed, and companion Chris Erickson. Aunts Kellie Justus, and Cherilyn Henderson.
Funeral services: 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at Word of Life Church, Pastor Derek Vreeland and Wes Simmons officiating,
The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Benton High School Volleyball scholarship Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.