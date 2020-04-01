Bethie "Beth" Gale Dolman, 73, of St. Joseph, died March 30, 2020, at her home.

Bethie was born Dec. 25, 1946, in Maryville, to Bill and Ruth (Kempf) Smith.

She was one of the last seniors to graduate from Skidmore High School and was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church.

She was a self-employed beauty operator, owning several shops in the St. Joseph area.

She married William J. Dolman Sr., on Jan. 23, 1970; he preceded her in death.

Survivors include: a son, Christopher Dolman (Kerri); son, David Dolman; twin granddaughters, Lauren and Hailey; sisters: Neva Nielson, Jessie Adams, Mandy Way; brother, Donald Smith; other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Dolman was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.

