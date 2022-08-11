Christopher Lee Doldt, 60, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in St. Joseph. He was born Aug. 5, 1962, in St.Joseph, son of Carolyn and William Doldt.
He graduated from Benton High School class of 1980. He worked at Summit Truck Bodies for over 20 years as a Machinist. He enjoyed bowling, volleyball, loved watching wrestling, and all sports, most especially spending time with his family. Chris was a member of the St. James Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by father, William Doldt.
Survivors include, mother, Carolyn Doldt, of St. Joseph; three children, Tiffany (Cory) Smith, St. Joseph, Brandon (Jami) Doldt, St. Joseph, and Nikki (Colt) Caselman, Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Steven Doldt; sister, Lori (Alan) Pataluna; five grandchildren: Cayden and Alex Smith, Owen and Everett Caselman; and granddaughter, Charli Marie Doldt; and his former wife Brenda Doldt, mother of their children.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. John Welch officiating, The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the American Lung Association.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
