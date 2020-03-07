OREGON, Mo. - Evelyn Doebbeling, 89, passed away March 6, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

She was born Oct. 15, 1930, to George and Cleda (McKeel) Pullen.

On Sept. 18, 1950, she married Bobby Doebbeling.

He passed away in July 2000.

She then married Jerry Kurtz, on June 10, 2006.

In addition to her parents; and first husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by: a daughter, Jean Ann "Jeanie" Masters; and a sister, Winona Black.

Survivors include: her husband, Jerry, of the home; daughter, Deborah Masters, of Beggs, Oklahoma; brother, Mack Pullen, of Arvada, Colorado; and sister, Neva Davis, of Cameron, Missouri.

Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Oregon Christian Church, with family greeting friends one hour prior.

Inurnment: Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials: Oregon Care Center Activity Fund, or the Christian Church.

Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.