Dodd-Williams, Audrey R. 1977-2021 Greensboro, N.C.

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Audrey Raelene Dodd-Williams, age 43 passed Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro, North Carolina.

Audrey was born on Sept. 2, 1977, to Kathy L. Dodd and Arthur B. Briscoe, Jr. Kathy L. Dodd married Julius A. Goodwin, who raised Audrey. Audrey graduated from Central High School, in 1995. Audrey married Charlie H. Williams III and they resided in Greensboro. Audrey became a member of Greater Metropolitan Restoration Ministries.

Audrey is survived by her husband, Charlie H. Williams III; mother, Kathy L Goodwin; mother-in-law, Bernadine Williams; brothers, James, Myron, and Julius Goodwin III, Arthur B III, and Aaron Briscoe; sisters, Julia, Patricia, and Vickie Goodwin; grandparents, James and Frances Dodd; numerous family, and friends.

Audrey is preceded in death by her fathers, Arthur B. Briscoe, Jr. and Julius A. Goodwin, Jr., and her paternal grandparents.

Family visitation will be Saturday, June 5, Greater Jesus Tabernacle noon. The homegoing Celebration will begin at 1 p.m. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, funeral arrangements entrusted to Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. Masks and social distancing will be observed. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.