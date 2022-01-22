Christine Dobbins, 97, formerly of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at her home in Port Charlotte, Florida, where she resided with her nephew Charlie and niece Charlene Hart for the last eight years.
She woke up Thursday morning as she prepared herself for breakfast, then laid down on her bed waiting for the coffee to perk. Charlie went to get her and our Lord Graciously and peacefully escorted her home.
She was born Ann Christine Hart on May 18, 1924, in Wilmington, North Carolina, to Charles and Annie M. (Gaskill) Hart.
Christine married James K. Dobbins DVM, on April 9, 1949.
Christine was a unique gracious, genuinely caring southern belle. Scarlett O'Hara couldn't hold a candle to Christine when she began using her sweet feminine charm, finesse and tact, she could win anyone over with her southern charisma.
After moving to St. Joseph she began a beautiful long work record with Commerce Bank of 35 years.
Christine was a 50+ year member of AREME Chapter Order of Easter Star #461 of St.Joseph, Mo.
Survivors: Son E. Jonathan Dobbins of Amity, Missouri; daughter, Anita Marianne Lopez; nieces and nephews, Charlie and Charlene Hart, Carol (Bob) Sheilds, Cindi (Tommie) Hill, Carla(Dan) Keeler, Craig (Nancy) Hart, Mary Hart; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, and a dear friend, Gina Fox.
Christine has been cremated . A Memorial Service and Eastern Star Service by AREME Chapter will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
