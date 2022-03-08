PLATTSBURG, Mo. - John Curtis Doak, 74, of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Liberty Hospital. Born May 16, 1947, to Gerald and Jean Doak of rural Plattsburg. John grew up on his parents' farm south of Perrin, Missouri, graduating from Plattsburg High School class of 1966. He was a lifelong resident of Plattsburg, only leaving for a short period to work in Kansas City before returning to the farm. He later worked for Clinco Industries in Cameron, Missouri. He is known throughout the farm auction circuit as a regular attendee. He spent his last few years as a resident of Nick's Health Care Facility.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his two brothers, Tom Doak of Plattsburg, and David (Debbie) Doak of Smithville, Missouri.
Farewell services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Bailey & Cox Funeral Home Plattsburg. Interment in the Perrin Cemetery, Perrin. The family will gather with friends 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the funeral home. The family suggests memorial gifts to the Perrin Cemetery Association at Bailey Cox Funeral Home or U.S. Bank in Plattsburg. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg.
Online guestbook and obituary at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
