Delicia J. Dixon
Delicia June Dixon, 86, passed away June 22, 2021.
She is survived by: her husband, Glen; daughters, Carolyn (Jim) Raue of Michigan and Donna (Don) Goodman of St. Joseph.
She will be dearly missed.
Funeral services to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 7 North Carriage Drive.
See heatonbowmansmith.com for full obituary. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
