Dittmar, Rhonda E. 1950-2022 Agency, Mo.

AGENCY, Mo. - Rhonda Elaine Dittmar, 71, of Agency, Missouri, passed away April 11, 2022.
She was born on May 27, 1950, to Ralph and Alva (Carr) Lambert in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The family moved to Salina, Kansas when she was a child. Rhonda grew up in Salina, and in 1968, she graduated from Salina High School. She later graduated from Missouri Western State College in St. Joseph with a degree in Biology.
On Sept. 9, 1972, she was united in marriage to Glenn E. Dittmar. After their marriage they lived in St. Joseph and in 1974 they moved to Agency where they made their home and raised their family.
She was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Edgerton.
Rhonda retired from Boehringer Ingelheim in 2015. She enjoyed spending time in her flower garden, landscaping and was an avid reader. Rhonda loved cooking Sunday dinners and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Alva Lambert and her sister-in-law Francie Lambert.
Rhonda is survived by her husband Glenn Dittmar; children, Don Dittmar and fiance Deanna, Doug Dittmar and Maggie Artman and husband Erik; grandchildren Jay, Candous, Taylor, Kaine, Jackson, Macy, Austin, Madison, Dylan, and Ava Belle; great-grandchildren Mavrik, Leia, and Ezra; brothers, Bud Lambert, Paul Lambert and James Lambert; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday April 14th at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Edgerton. Missouri.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Friday, April 15th at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Edgerton, Missouri
Burial: Number Six Cemetery, Agency, Missouri.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
