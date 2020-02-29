Dittmar, Neva M. 1927-2020

AGENCY, Mo. - Neva Marie (Lamb) Dittmar, 92, of Agency, passed away Feb. 27, 2020.

She was born on May 22, 1927, in Chillicothe, Missouri, the 10th child of Elmer Everett Lamb and Nancy Isabelle (Smith) Lamb.

On Oct. 18, 1947, she was united in marriage to Donald John Dittmar, at the Third Baptist Church, in St. Louis, Missouri. After their marriage, they made their home in Agency, where they raised their four children: John, Roger, Linda and Glenn.

Don and Neva served in area churches as Sunday school teachers and other church offices. Neva was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Elmer and Belle Lamb; her husband, Don Dittmar; daughter-in-law, Donna Dittmar; son-in-law, Dave Martin; eight brothers; and one sister.

Neva is survived by: her children: John Dittmar, Roger Dittmar, Linda Martin, and Glenn Dittmar and wife, Rhonda; grandchildren: Randy Dittmar, Don Dittmar, Doug Dittmar, Maggie (Erik) Artman, Adrian (Sandy) Martin and Alaina (Jeremy) Davis; great-grandchildren: Averi, Ali, Haley, Taylor, Candous, Kaine, Jackson, Ava, Remington and Josie; great-great-grandchildren, Mavrik and Leia; brother-in-law, Walt Dittmar; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Edgerton.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the church

Burial: Agency Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to: Mt. Zion Baptist Church, New Harvest Baptist Church, New Direction Church, or Journey Baptist Church.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.