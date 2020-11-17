Robert "Bob" S. Dittemore Jr., 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care. He was born March 31, 1959, in St. Joseph, son of Frances and Robert Dittemore Sr. He graduated from Benton High School. He married Laura Adams on June 1, 2002 .

Bob was currently a Supervisor at Altec Industries, where he has enjoyed working his past 41 years. Bob was a family man and loved being a papa. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating and camping. He was a skilled welder, often fixing and creating. He always had a desire to learn and could accomplish anything he put his efforts to. He was a member of Sparta United Methodist Church.

Robert was preceded in death by father, Robert Stephen Dittemore Sr.; mother, Frances Cox; and sister, Stephanie Otwell.

Survivors include, wife, Laura Dittemore, of the home; daughter, Jammie (David) Salsbury of Savannah, Missouri; son, Todd (Chie) Wolf, of San Antonio, Texas; and a granddaughter, Lauren Salsbury.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Rodney Krumme officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.

Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.