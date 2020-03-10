Ditmars, Dorothy J. 1930-2020

LATHROP, Mo. - Dorothy J. (Ware) Ditmars, 89, of Lathrop, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 6, 1930, in south St. Joseph, to Everett and Mary (Tracy) Ware.

Dorothy grew up in the St Joseph area and in Los Angeles, California.

She graduated from the Agency, Missouri high school, in 1948, and worked at the Farmer's State Bank, in south St. Joseph, until her marriage.

She married the love of her life, Riley Ditmars, at the Wyatt Park Christian Church, in St Joseph, on Jan. 23, 1949.

Dorothy worked as a bookkeeper for Newby Bros., and D-Tone Feed and Grain, in Plattsburg, for over 32 years, before retiring.

She was a devoted member of Broadway United Methodist Church Plattsburg.

Her love for family, friends, animals and gardening were also a very important part of her life.

She was preceded in death by: her mother, Mary Sisco; her father and stepmother, Everett and Elsie (Canada) Ware; her brother, Donald Ware (Erma); and her husband, Riley.

Survivors include: two sons, John and James, of the home; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cats.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Broadway United Methodist Church Plattsburg.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, at the church, in the Joy Room.

Inurnment in the Green Lawn Cemetery, Plattsburg.

The family suggest memorial gifts to: Broadway United Methodist Church or to your favorite animal charity.

Arrangements: Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.