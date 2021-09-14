David M. Dishon, 71, of St. Joseph, formerly of Troy, Kansas, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital, in Kansas City.
David was born on Oct. 26, 1949, in Elwood, Kansas, to Robert and Doris (Paden) Dishon. He graduated from Wathena High School, served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. David worked for Nash Fuel Transport as a fuel transport driver.
He attended Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church in St. Joseph.
David married Marilee Gaither on March 23, 1974, in St. Joseph. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Rex Dishon.
Additional survivors include his children, Stefanie Dishon (Jeremiah Horn) of Grain Valley, Missouri, Jason Dishon (Tiffany) of Troy, Kansas, Kelly Fuemmeler (Robert) of Troy; six grandchildren, Gavin, Eva, Logan, Alex, Isabella and Liam; brothers, Marc Dishon (Cindy) of St. Joseph, Kevin Dishon (Gail) of Wathena; sister-in-law, Marcia Dishon of Indianapolis, Indiana; nieces and nephews
FUNERAL: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Troy First Christian Church in Troy. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church, 10 to 11 a.m. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy.
Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy where there will be Military Honors under the auspices of the U.S. Army.
Memorials: Troy Ambulance
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
