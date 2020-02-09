SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -Cy passed away at his home in Scottsdale on Jan. 13, 2020, at age 83.

He was born in Troy, Kansas, on Feb. 16, 1936, to Ruth and Cyrus Dishon, as the youngest of four children.

Cy graduated from Wathena High School in 1955.

He met his wife, Bernita Young, at a dance in St. Joseph in 1956, and they married in 1958.

In 1961, they moved to Lake of the Ozarks, where Cy built the Ozark Village resort with his dad.

Cy and Berni lived in the Ozarks for two years, then moved back to St. Joseph to raise their two children.

Cy worked at Westab/Mead as a graphic designer before becoming a homebuilder.

He built many homes in St. Joseph before relocating in 1980 to Phoenix, Arizona, where he continued to build homes.

Cy and Berni enjoyed the outdoors and shared countless adventures, including: hiking the Grand Canyon and Havasupai Canyon, trips in their airplanes, hunting, a hot air balloon ride, cruises, water skiing and snow skiing.

Cy became a pilot, owned several planes, and enjoyed his Red Baron stunt plane and glider rides.

He was an avid car collector and restored cars from the 1950s.

Cy also enjoyed: drag racing, riding motorcycles, deep sea fishing, whitewater canoeing, watching sports and attending his grandchildren's events.

Berni, Cy's wife of almost 60 years, preceded him in death, in 2018.

He is survived by: his sister, Virginia; son, Brett; daughter, Brenda White; son-in-law, Tim; and his grandchildren: Matt (Caitlin), Amanda, Taylor, Brandon, Adam, Claire and Aubrey. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.