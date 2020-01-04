Raymond L. Dinsmore
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Raymond Lee Dinsmore, 64, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Survivors: wife, Annie Dinsmore; sons, AJ Kohl, of Hale, Missouri, and Bryan Hughes, of Chillicothe; daughters: Amanda Brasfield of Independence, Missouri, Christy Adams of Richmond, Missouri, and Erica Glasgow, of Chillicothe.
Graveside Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, Hutchison Cemetery, Chillicothe.
Visitation: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, New Life Church, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.