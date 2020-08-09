Dinsmore, Billy M. 1933-2020

MT. MORIAH, Mo. -Billy Marvin Dinsmore, 87, Mt. Moriah, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at a Cameron, Missouri Veteran's Home in Cameron.

Bill was a member of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and served as Deacon and in several other positions.

Billy is survived by: his wife, Deleta Dinsmore, of the home; daughter, Carma (Tom) Hansel, Bethany, Missouri; son, Jim Dinsmore, Ridgeway, Missouri; grandchildren: Mandy Brown, Brett Hansel (Amanda) and Steiger Dinsmore; great-grandchildren: Kaci Brown, Jaxcynn Hansel, Karter Brown, Meric Hansel, Paige Lane, Brooke Lane and Gracie Young; and a brother-in-law, Gineth (Jane) Hudson.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Burial with Military Rites will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to the Missouri Baptist Children's Home and/or The Missouri Veteran's Home Assistance League in care of: Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

