ALBANY, Mo. - Betty Dills, 80, of Albany, Missouri, passed away April 19, 2021, at Worth County Convalescent Center in Grant City, Missouri. Betty was born Nov. 15, 1940, in Denver, Missouri. She was the daughter of Earl and Muriel Marie (Parman) Osborne.

She was united in marriage to Bill Dills Jan. 30, 1960. To this union two children were born: Teri and Curtis.

Before retiring, Betty was a rural mail carrier in Albany. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bethany and the Order of the Eastern Star in Albany.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two infant brothers; and son-in-law, Tim Gardner.

Survivors: husband, Bill, Albany; daughter, Teri Gardner (Terry), Albany; son, Curtis (Lisa) Dills, Springfield, Missouri; grandchildren, Callie and Jessica Gardner, Luke (Sage) Dills, Zach Dills; step-grandchildren, Emily Shelton, Landon Shelton, Levi Thompson, and Lindsey Pierce; great-grandchild, River Dills; and several other great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom and Kenny Osborne, St. Charles, Missouri; sisters, Opal Ramey, Bethany, Missouri; Patsy Summers, Columbia, Missouri; nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Inurnment in the New Friendship Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the chapel.

Memorial Contributions: New Friendship Cemetery or Alzheimer's Association in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.