Dillman, Donald W. 1946-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Donald "Don" W. Dillman, 73, Savannah, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, in Kansas City, following complications from heart surgery.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1946, in Hannibal, Missouri, to Donald R. and Marion (Ward) Dillman.

He graduated from Monroe City High School in 1964.

Don was a resident of Savannah, since Oct. 1982.

Don married Jan Smith, on Oct. 15, 2003, in Savannah.

She survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: sons, Casey (Malvika) of Ithaca, New York, and Jesse (Shiela), of Savannah; grandchildren: Lydia, Lacey, and Madison of Savannah, and Nile, of Ithaca; brothers, Mike, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Steve of Springfield, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and one brother, Melvin.

Don was the current mayor of the City of Savannah. He was elected to two terms as mayor, after serving on the City Council for two terms.

Even though he did not have a college degree, Don worked his way up through the ranks at United Electric Cooperative, retiring as chief financial officer, after 44 years of employment.

He was past president of the Missouri Electric Cooperatives Accountants Association, and past president and board member of the Missouri Electric Cooperatives Employees Credit Union.

Don was a Vietnam Veteran and proud member of Dick Munkres Post 287 of the American Legion. He served as adjutant for two years and was past post commander at the time of his death. He was a leader in the local Forty and Eight veterans organization, holding the title of Chef de Gar of the Locale Voiture.

Dillman was a member and past master of the Savannah Masonic Lodge #71 AF & AM, since the mid-1980s. He recently achieved the highest rank as a 33rd- degree Mason, in the Scottish Rite.

Don had a genuine interest in the development of the community and his contributions were innumerable. He was past president of the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and served on the board of directors.

Upon retirement, he was awarded a lifetime membership for service to the Chamber.

In addition, he was past president of Northwest Partnership, past member of the Savannah Zoning Board, past president of the Savannah Lions Club, and was on the Board of MoKan Regional Council.

He also volunteered as a Boy Scout leader, when his sons were members of Troop 60.

He was a member of the Savannah United Methodist Church.

Don enjoyed socializing with friends and was known for his wonderful sense of humor. He played many rounds of golf at Duncan Hills and recently recorded his second hole in one.

The most important people in Don's life called him "Papa." He was a devoted family man and his life revolved around his grandchildren. He was truly the rock of his family and he will be sadly missed.

Services will be held at at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.

Family will receive visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.

Memorial contribution can be made to: Dick Munkres Post 287 of the American Legion. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.