Janice E. Dilley (Black), 77, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
She was born Dec. 3, 1943, in St. Joseph to Rev. William and Sylvia (Taylor) Black. She was raised in a Christian family. She played accordion at the church and had a beautiful singing voice as well.
Janice married Harold Dilley on Dec. 14, 1973. He survives of the home.
She was a manager for rental properties in Texas from 1985 to 1993. She and Harold moved back to St. Joseph in 1993, where she worked for Heartland Hospital until 1996.
Janice loved holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, and loved playing bingo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Charlotte Walker; and brother, Billy Black.
Survivors include her husband; daughters, Amber Evon Maxine Adamson, Tonya Dee Kirkpatrick (Shawn), and Carol Eugina Kilborn; stepchildren, Randy Eugene Dilley, Candy Marie Dilley, and Tonya Laray Dilley; brothers, Lloyd Black (Edith), and Joseph Black (Denise); 10 grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Private Graveside Farewell Service and Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to InterServ or Second Harvest Community Food Bank.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
