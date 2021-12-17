Dilley, Daniel J. 1969-2021 Pattonsburg, Mo.

PATTONSBURG, Mo. -Dan Dilley, 52, Pattonsburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, with his wife and children by his side.
He is survived by: his loving wife, Becky; his daughters: Saige (Cole) Mason, Emily (Garrett) Bennett and Shelbey (Bryton) Bowles; his son, Joseph Cole Dilley and girlfriend, Emily Doty; and his grandsons, Barrett and Bridger Bowles. He is also survived by: his mother, Evelyn Dilley; brother, Gary (Lorna) Dilley; sister, Mary Lou (Bill) Browning; father and mother-in-law, Garry and Charmayne Robertson; brother-in-law, Garret (Korrissa) Robertson; and nieces and nephews: Gavin (Katie) Dilley, Morgan (Mason) Ballew, Kenneth and Madelyn Browning, and Kamden and Kira Robertson; as well as three great nephews.
Dan's life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.
Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Pattonsburg.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Children's Mercy Cancer Treatment Fund and/or Oak Ridge Cemetery, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
