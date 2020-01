NEW MADRID, Mo. - Rose Dilley passed away Jan. 11, 2020, at the age of 85.

Ms Dilley was born on June 11, 1934, in Gentry.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Philip and Cassie Henderson; a brother, Loran Henderson; two sisters, Susan Perry and Betty Jane Gillespie; a son-in-law, Paul Bennett; and daughter-in-law, Ellen Dilley.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.