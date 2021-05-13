Arnold E. Dilley, 54, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

He was born April 9, 1967 in St. Joseph, to Arnold and Gayle (Babcock) Dilley.

Arnold enjoyed spending time with family and watching pro wrestling.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and stepfather, Gerald Blake.

Survivors include: his siblings, Gerald (Renee) Dilley, Wanda Stagner, David Dilley, Charlotte Blake (Steve), Theresa Terhune (Jim); numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.