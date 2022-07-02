Dilla, Patricia I. 1939-2022 Amity, Mo.

AMITY, Mo. - Patricia Irene Dilla, 83, passed away on April 28, 2022. She fought hard to keep her health up the last few years, however her organs (heart, kidneys and lungs) began to fail. She was tired and ready to be with the Lord.
Patricia was born on Jan. 18, 1939, in Amity, to Donald and Velma Fern Sample.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eduardo Dilla (whom she loved very much), and her two brothers, Donald Sample Jr and Robert Sample.
She is survived by: her four children: Terry Shimer, Scott Collier, Monty Collier (PJ), Rae Ann Wood; her seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Pat loved to cook and eat home cooked all American foods. She loved fried chicken, vegetable beef soup, tacos and she made the all-time best potato salad and banana pudding. She loved to garden and loved flowers. She could keep flowers for weeks with her diligent cleaning of the water, trimming and rearranging the flowers. Pat loved playing card games, word games and was the Boggle champion.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 9th at 11am. The service will be held at Sonrise Assembly of God, 75 West Olive Ave in Gilbert, AZ.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Sonrise Assembly of God at www.sonriseag.org/give or the Arizona Humane Society at rb.gy/ohmtjj as Pat loved God and animals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
