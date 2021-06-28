Dill, Patricia S. 1940-2021 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Patricia S. "Pat" (Williamson) Dill, 80, died Feb. 16, 2021, at a hospital in St. Joseph.
Pat was born April 7, 1940, in Lawrence, Kansas. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Mae (McNulty) Williamson. Pat was raised in Troy, Kansas.
Pat graduated from Kansas University with a degree in Business Education. She then started a 25-year career as a teacher. Pat taught in McLouth, Troy and Lecompton before moving to Kansas City, Missouri, where she taught sixth grade at Renner Elementary School, in the Park Hill School District. She eventually became the Computer Facilitator for the School District. During that time, she received a Master's in Elementary Administration from UMKC.
Pat retired in 1990 and moved back to Troy and the family homestead in 1994, to care for her elderly parents. She spent a portion of the next 20 years traveling the country with her brother, selling collectables and visiting her grandchildren. She spent her spare time volunteering in Troy, for many local causes.
She is survived by: her son, Robert (Michele) Dill of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; two grandsons, RJ (Brittany) Dill of Covington, Louisiana and Patrick Dill of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania; two great-grandchildren, LeeAnn and Lila Dill.
She is also survived by her brothers, Michael (Denise) Williamson of Kingsville, Missouri and Robert (Bonnie) Williamson of Kansas City, and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life and burial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday July 2, 2021 at the Troy Community Center, at 1225 Last Chance Rd, Troy, Kansas.
After the burial at Mount Olive Cemetery, the Celebration will continue with a reception at the Community Center. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
