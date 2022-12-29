Dight, Iamen F. A. Jr. Kingman, Ariz. Dec 29, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Iamen F. A. Dight Jr.KINGMAN, Ariz. -Iamen Francis Arthur Dight Jr., 78, of Kingman, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at his home.He is survived by: his daughter, Rhonda Hazel of St. Joseph; his granddaughters, Jessica Hall of Gilbert, Arizona, Dana Remick of St. Joseph; and many great-grandchildren.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Iamen Dight, Ariz. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arizona Kingman Christianity Rhonda Hazel Dana Remick Granddaughter Grandchild St. Joseph × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 29, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 28, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 26, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesLeader of local police training institution diesHayley McKinneyTwo new clothing stores coming to Edmond StreetTodd JoeMissouri River dips to record low at Jefferson CityGarrett and Tara PattersonWoman brings the holiday spirit to Downtown store windowsDr. George MulderMan dies in Wednesday morning accidentSchool board leader advises candidates on training
