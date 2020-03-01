Diggs, Kenneth 1923-2020

BOLCKOW, Mo. - Kenneth Diggs, 96, of Bolckow, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Crestview Nursing Home in Bethany, Missouri.

He was born Nov. 10, 1923, in Guilford, Missouri, to Harve & Merrilla Pearl (Newcomer) Diggs.

He married Helen Rimel in Kansas City, Kansas, on May 18, 1943, and she preceded him in death in 2009.

Kenneth married his high school sweetheart (Helen Rimel) and then was drafted and served in the US Army Air Corp during the occupation forces, in Europe.

After the war, they settled in Bolckow and owned and operated a grocery business for 14 years.

He sold seed in North West Missouri for many years.

He is survived by: his children: Donald (Blasita) Diggs of Kansas City, Missouri, Randall (Darla) Diggs of St. Joseph, and Michelle (Jay) Edwards of Blythedale, Missouri; grandchildren: Dana (Justin Cloud) Edwards, Timothy (Sande) Edwards, Kristy (Damien) Farris, Jake (Amy) Diggs; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife; grandson, Josh Diggs; five sisters, and two brothers.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, Missouri.

Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah.

Burial will be at Bolckow Cemetery, in Bolckow.

Memorial contributions can be made to: The American Alzheimer's Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.