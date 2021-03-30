Diggs, Johnnnie R. 1946-2021 Forest City, Mo.

FOREST CITY, Mo. - Johnnie R. "John" Diggs, 75, of Forest City, passed away March 28, 2021, at a St. Joseph, hospital.

He was born Jan. 28, 1946 near Maitland, Missouri, to Marvin E. "Jim" and Velma M. "Susie" (Raugh) Diggs. John graduated from Mound City High School in 1965.

On Sept. 29, 1995, he married Diana K. Sipes. She survives of their Forest City home.

He served with the U.S. Marines in Vietnam, and was a member of the Oregon VFW Post 4839.

John most recently worked for the Missouri Department of Conservation at Bob Brown Wildlife Refuge.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two brothers, Jimmie and Leland Diggs.

Survivors include: his wife, Diana, of their Forest City home; their children, Marissa Diggs of Amazonia, Missouri, Dennis D. "Ike" (Christine) Carroll of Ashland, Nebraska, and DeWayne and Chris Carroll; daughters-in-law, Anita Carroll of Albany, Missouri, and Rachel Carroll of New Point, Missouri.; sisters, Kay (Bill) Jordan of St. Joseph, and JoAnn (James) Morgan of Fernwood, Mississippi; sister-in-law, Felicia Diggs, St. Joseph; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

John enjoyed traveling, gardening, raising asparagus, mowing, mechanic work, and watching his grandchildren's sporting events.

Services: Saturday, April 3, 2021, 3 p.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri. Family will greet friends beginning two hours prior to services.

Inurnment with full military honors: Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials: Oregon VFW Post 4839.

