KING CITY, Mo. - John B. "Jack" Dierenfeldt, 74, King City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Jack has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.
The Family will hold a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church, King City. Inurnment will be held in King City Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Memorials may be made to the King City Ministerial Alliance in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.
