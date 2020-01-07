Diem, Mary E. 1936-2020

COSBY, Mo. - Mary Ellen Diem, 83, of Cosby, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at her home.

She was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Pattonsburg, Missouri, daughter of the late Dorothy and Kenneth Lasher.

She graduated from Pattonsburg High School and married Donald Diem, on Dec. 23, 1977.

She was a homemaker, who enjoyed sewing, cooking, being a farm wife, taking care of the cows, gardening and she loved to talk.

She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

She was a former member of the Nazarene Church of Brookfield and the Helena Baptist Church.

Mary was preceded in death by: husband, Donald Diem; son, Kenneth "Jim" Claypool; her parents; sisters, Carol and Irene Lasher.

Survivors include: daughter, Jeanie Claypool; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Ron Nichols officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Amity Cemetery.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.