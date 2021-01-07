TARKIO, Mo. - Norma Frances Didlo, 80, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

She was born December 22, 1940, in St. Joseph, to Elza and Helen (Sparks) Didlo.

Norma attended Wathena High School, later earning her GED. This was a big accomplishment for her.

She worked as a Psychiatric Aide II at the St. Joseph State Hospital for many years, retiring in 2015. While residing in St. Joseph, she lived in the house once owned by Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman.

Norma was a big Elvis Presley fan and attended two of his concerts. She also was into collecting Elvis memorabilia and Beanie Babies, among many other things. She liked dogs, but she liked her dogs, Buster and Bonnie, most of all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elza and Helen Didlo; and brother-in-law, Jack David Withrow.

Survivors include sister, Cleeta Withrow; brothers, Thomas Didlo (Charlene) and Mark Allen Didlo; nieces, Debbie Spurgeon and Tammy Didlo; nephews, David Withrow (Kathy) and Elza A. "Tony" Didlo; great-niece, Maria Spalding (Derek); and great-great-nephew, Arthur Spalding.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior. Flowers are appreciated.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.