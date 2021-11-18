Dick, Mary K. 1942-2021 Glendale, Ariz.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Mary Katherine (Lyle) Dick, 79, of Glendale, Arizona, passed away after a long battle with Dementia Sept. 2, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 14, 1942, in St. Joseph, to Mr. and Mrs. John Lyle.
Mary was married to James Arthur Dick.
She worked for Phillip Roxanne and Boehringer of St. Joseph. Then moved to Arizona and worked for the Phoenix Sun.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Loretta Inmon.
Survivors: Jimmy Dick (Christel) Wathena, Kansas; son-in-law, Rick Inmon, Glendale; grandchildren, Courtney Morris, Dawson Dick, Andrew Rock, Mark Inmon and Daniel Inmon; great-grandchild, Keilan Dilly; cousins and friends.
Celebration of Life Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19, 2021, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Memorials: Dementia Foundation.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
